J.D. Power Launches AI Cloud
J.D. Power, a provider of data analytics and consumer insights, has unveiled AI Cloud, which leverages cognitive computing and algorithmic modeling to merge data from the company's proprietary voice of the customer studies, macroeconomic trends, pricing data, and more into new forecasting models.
The first commercial roll-out of the new technology will be the J.D. Power Auto Analytics Platform, a web-based resource for calculating automobile residual values. The platform will draw on a wide range of proprietary J.D. Power insights, macroeconomic data, and vehicle-generated data, including the following:
- Transaction data gathered by the J.D. Power Power Information Network, which represents more than 40 percent of franchised dealer retail sales transactions in America;
- The J.D. Power/National Auto Auction Association AuctionNet service, which accounts for more than 80 percent of automotive auction transactions;
- Proprietary J.D. Power studies, such as the Initial Quality Study; Vehicle Dependability Study; Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study; and Auto Avoider Study; and
- Data that can help identify what vehicle owners want from their vehicles by integrating customer insights with connected car data.
"J.D. Power has been collecting data on consumer interactions with brands and products for 50 years," said Bernardo Rodriguez, chief digital officer at J.D. Power, in a statement. "With our new AI Cloud technology, we are able to generate more granular and valuable insights by leveraging data streams that go from gasoline prices and retail sales to customers' perception of the quality or appeal of a specific car model. While automobile residual pricing is a natural starting point to launch the technology commercially, we see enormous potential for these deep data-enabled insights across other aspects of the automotive vertical and across the dozen or so other industries J.D. Power services."
