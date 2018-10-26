Monetate and BazaarVoice Partner

Monetate, a provider of marketing personalization technology, and Bazaarvoice, a provider of consumer-generated content (CGC) for retailers and manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable retailers to engage consumers more effectively after the holiday shopping season. Monetate will use Bazaarvoice's shopper profiles to expand its understanding of each holiday shopper. The partnership will help companies create post-session product recommendations with the aim of turning first-time holiday shoppers into long-lasting, loyal customers.

By embedding Bazaarvoice shopper profiles captured from billions of shopping signals from its network of more than 5,700 websites into Monetate Intelligent Recommendations, companies will be better able to present the right offers to returning holiday shoppers. Shoppers' experiences can be tailored to reflect their individual preferences and recent online behavior rather than their one-time gift-buying