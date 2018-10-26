Monetate and BazaarVoice Partner
Monetate, a provider of marketing personalization technology, and Bazaarvoice, a provider of consumer-generated content (CGC) for retailers and manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable retailers to engage consumers more effectively after the holiday shopping season. Monetate will use Bazaarvoice's shopper profiles to expand its understanding of each holiday shopper. The partnership will help companies create post-session product recommendations with the aim of turning first-time holiday shoppers into long-lasting, loyal customers.
By embedding Bazaarvoice shopper profiles captured from billions of shopping signals from its network of more than 5,700 websites into Monetate Intelligent Recommendations, companies will be better able to present the right offers to returning holiday shoppers. Shoppers' experiences can be tailored to reflect their individual preferences and recent online behavior rather than their one-time gift-buying
"The holiday season is undoubtedly one of the busiest and most exciting times for the retail industry, and there is an enormous opportunity for brands to maintain that momentum all year long," said Loran Gutt, vice president of corporate development at Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "With its expertise in helping marketers take innovative approaches to personalization, Bazaarvoice is looking forward to partnering with Monetate to activate brand loyalty efforts."
"Product recommendations are a key component of every retailer's personalization strategy but can be challenging to effectively execute when leveraging singular data points or data derived during holiday that lacks context," said Stephen Collins, CEO of Monetate, in a statement. "By activating the contextual knowledge Bazaarvoice offers, Monetate customers are armed with the tools and knowledge required to turn gift givers into loyal shoppers."
