Tableau Partners With Big Squid
Big Squid has partnered with Tableau to bring its Kraken automated machine learning platform for business intelligence to Tableau users.
Big Squid also launched an integration between the two platforms, allowing Tableau users to build machine learning models, deploy their results into Tableau automatically, and enhance existing workbooks and visuals.
"We are excited to be working with Tableau. Kraken's easy-to-use workflow and integration into Tableau will help break down previous barriers to getting started with machine learning. Analysts can grow into predictive analytics through a familiar toolset while organizations create greater scale and value through existing staff," said Nick Magnuson, BIg Squid's vice president of product, in a statement.
"Advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning represent the future of analytics. Kraken lowers the burden for anyone to evolve in this direction. Customers can realize this joint value in Tableau and extend the insights our powerful platform can render," said Francois Ajenstat, Tableau's chief product officer, in a statement.