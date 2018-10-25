Merkle Releases Merkle Voice Active Listening (VAL) for Marketers

Merkle, a performance marketing agency, has launched Voice Active Listening (VAL), a voice-search discovery tool that leverages machine learning to help companies scale and prioritize content opportunities for voice discovery.

"When it comes to voice search, brands just don't know where they stand and lack real awareness," said Matthew Mierzejewski, senior vice president and search capability lead at Merkle, in a statement. "That is why we developed our Voice Active Listening product. Because of our unique ability to combine machine learning and technology with defined SEO strategy, we are well-positioned to help brands take advantage of voice search discovery."

VAL helps identify content gaps and discovery opportunities for companiesat scale. Using its voice query engine, Merkle submits voice query inputs and analyzes voice agent responses to learn which companies appear first in searches. The data is then rated and prioritized against influencer websites and keywords, and Merkle's team of data scientists and SEO experts works with companies to determine and prioritize content opportunities for voice discovery.