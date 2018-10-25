Acqueon Launches LCM v4.1

Acqueon Technologies, a provider of proactive customer engagement management, has released LCM 4.1, the latest version of its List and Campaign Management (LCM) solution. Powered by artificial intelligence, next-best actions, and predictive analytics engines, Acqueon LCM 4.1 helps companies personalize and streamline multichannel outbound marketing campaigns.

LCM 4.1 can handle more than 5 million transactions within a single instance for a typical work day window of 10 hours. It can handle 8,000 transactions across all channels per minute, and the enhanced SMS engine can process 8,000 SMS transactions per minute in stand-alone mode. In this version, the administration interface supports five languages: French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.

Also new in LCM 4.1 is Right Party Connect Optimizer (RPCO), a tool that uses AI and advanced analytics to calculate the right time, mode, and channel for outbound campaigns. Predictive analysis can help optimize daily outbound call schedules, make dialers more reliable, reduce call retry attempts, and maximize successful call connections.

"Modern customers expect experiences with businesses to be proactive, intelligent, and contextual. They demand the right conversation in the right place at the right time. It is why Acqueon has been ahead of the curve in ensuring our clients are always one step ahead with their customers. We give them the competitive advantage to astound their customers in today's experiential economy," said Ashish Koul, president of Acqueon, in a statement.

Some of its updated key features include the following:

Multiple email and SMS templates;

LCM qualified with UCCE 11.6, to support high availability of dialer;

Salesforce.com campaign integration and agent desktop with Lightning and Open CTI support;

ITR Engine scalability improvements to handle high-volume SMS transactions;

Multicampaign disposition (MCD) to improve the Right Party Connect ratio and agent productivity;

Customer Journey Map to list past interactions across campaigns via all channels and relevant business/channel outcomes;

Support for Amazon S3, with simple storage service for file sharing operations such as auto/global upload; and

IVR throttling to monitor inbound agent queue and control IVR outbound campaign pacing.

Additionally, Acqueon's LCM 4.1 comes with auto-refresh real-time reports at a configured frequency, call outcome reports updated to show agent's comments, an export option for all historical reports, and new drill-down reports with granular details.