Contactually Adds a Gmail Extension

Contactually, providers of a customer relationship management platform for real estate professionals, has released a Google Chrome browser extension for Gmail that lets real estate agents access Contactually's features and update contacts right within their Gmail accounts.

"We wanted to provide the best aspects of Contactually's contact management in the environment where agents spend the most time thinking about and communicating with their network—their email. More than 70 percent of Contactually users are on Gmail," said Zvi Band, CEO of Contactually, in a statement.

In the new extension, whenever users read or write email messages, they can view and edit contact details and see key components of their relationships tracked in the CRM, including the best time to send email and past activity. They can also add tags and buckets (which trigger follow-ups).

Since the extension launched, more than 2,000 Contactually users have installed and used it. On average, these agents are logging more than two times the number of Contactually sessions via the extension compared to the web platform. Extension users are also taking more actions across Contactually's interfaces, creating 74 percent more contacts, organizing 44 percent more contacts into Buckets, updating 195 percent more contacts, and completing 37 percent more tasks on their Contactually dashboards.

Contactually expects to launch additional enhancements, such as open, click, and reply tracking; email templates; and email scheduling, to the extension later this year.