Skyword Merges with TrackMaven
Skyword, a content marketing platform and services company, has merged with TrackMaven, a marketing insights company.
With TrackMaven, companies gain insight into their competitive and content landscapes through unified analytics across 19 digital channels. Skyword's content marketing platform, Skyword360, is a unified platform for managing content strategy and operations and combines enterprise-wide visibility and planning with original content creation, activation, and personalization capabilities.
The combination of Skyword and TrackMaven integrates industry benchmarking and insight into the content planning, creation, and activation process. It combines analytics with content marketing.
"We're incredibly excited to join forces with the TrackMaven team," said Tom Gerace, Skyword's founder and CEO, in a statement. "In January of this year, Skyword raised $30 million to execute on our growth strategy and product vision. In June, we announced the next generation of our content marketing platform—Skyword360, which powers a unified model for creating extraordinary content experiences. TrackMaven shares this vision. Combining our organizations accelerates our growth and product strategies and gives customers a solution that no other company can match."
"The TrackMaven team couldn't be more thrilled to join with the Skyword team and continue serving our clients in an even more powerful capacity," said Allen Gannett, founder and CEO of TrackMaven, in a statement. "TrackMaven has always been able to show a CMO where he or she is leading the competition or losing ground. Now with Skyword, we can incorporate those insights into the actual content creation workflows, giving marketers the power to create content strategies that win."