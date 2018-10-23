Skyword Merges with TrackMaven

Skyword, a content marketing platform and services company, has merged with TrackMaven, a marketing insights company.

With TrackMaven, companies gain insight into their competitive and content landscapes through unified analytics across 19 digital channels. Skyword's content marketing platform, Skyword360, is a unified platform for managing content strategy and operations and combines enterprise-wide visibility and planning with original content creation, activation, and personalization capabilities.

The combination of Skyword and TrackMaven integrates industry benchmarking and insight into the content planning, creation, and activation process. It combines analytics with content marketing.