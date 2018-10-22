Google Expands Analytics with Fastbase

Google has updated Google Analytics to help marketers better understand their customers. This includes the ongoing implementation of machine learning in all Google products with the addition of Analytics Intelligence, a feature that uses machine learning to help users better understand and act on data. The biggest update, however, is that Google Analytics users can now access Google InMarket Leads.

Google InMarket Leads, powered by Fastbase, can capture data and the digital footprint of more than 130 million companies, including which products and services they are searching for on Google. The new InMarket Leads tools has just been launched in a beta version.