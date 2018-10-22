Tableau Expands Partner Integrations

Tableau Software, providers of an analytics platform, has added product integrations that extend its analytics capabilities.

"Tableau and our partners share a relentless focus on customers," said Dan Mille, Tableau's executive vice president of global sales and support, in a statement. "Customer needs are rapidly evolving, so it's essential we have a highly qualified partner network to help them adopt and deploy analytics at scale. We are expanding our partner program to further focus on customer success and enable partners to innovate on Tableau's platform to provide rich solutions that help optimize deployments."

The new integrations include the following:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), including an extension for Amazon SageMaker, which enables users to access the fully managed machine learning service directly from a Tableau dashboard, and a new Tableau Server on AWS Healthcare Quick Start;

Informatica Tableau Hyper Connector;

Unifi Data Catalog, o catalog Tableau metadata and crawl multiple Tableau servers to search projects, workbooks, worksheets, and dashboards;

Native Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse Connector.

Additionally, Tableau highlighted new partner solutions that leverage its Extension API, launched in July. These include the following: