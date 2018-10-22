dotData Launches Version 1.2
dotData, a data science automation and operationalization provider, today released Version 1.2 of its dotData Platform.
"The new enhancements available in Version 1.2 are significant in that they add measurable benefits to users," said Ryohei Fujimaki, dotData's CEO, in a statement. "We can now provide even stronger features, easier model operationalization, greater transparency, and deeper insights."
Key updates of the dotData Platform include the following:
- New attribute features, capable of generating predictions and recommendations by taking into consideration customers with similar attributes.
- Enhanced model operationalization, enabling IT/software engineers to redesign features and retrain machine learning models via dotData Retraining APIs.
- new Model Porting, which enables users to port a developed process from the initial development environment to the production environment in just a few clicks.
- Feature and model insights on dotData GUI, providing natural language explanations and "blueprints" of AI-derived features, as well as visualization of feature statistics and distributions. New model insights provide comparisons of hundreds of machine learning models and visualization of detailed model statistics and accuracy metrics, to name a few, enabling data scientists to better understand model performance.
- Feature engineering, which eliminates the most time-consuming and labor- and skill-intensive aspects of a data science project.