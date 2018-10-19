Natterbox Adds Automated Payment System

Natterbox, a provider of voice cloud services, has integrated an automated credit card payment service into its telephony platform. The new service, develope with secure voice payment services provider PCI Pal, allows customers to connect directly to the card payment network to make payments while on a call.

Customers will now be able to use their credit cards to make payments over the phone without having to give their details to call center agents. Instead, they will now be able to type their credit card details into the keypad directly, while staying connected to the agent over the phone. The details will then be automatically passed on to their credit card provider without any intervention from Natterbox or the agent.

Agents will be able to follow the payment process within their CRM, without seeing the credit card information