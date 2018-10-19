Natterbox Adds Automated Payment System
Natterbox, a provider of voice cloud services, has integrated an automated credit card payment service into its telephony platform. The new service, develope with secure voice payment services provider PCI Pal, allows customers to connect directly to the card payment network to make payments while on a call.
Customers will now be able to use their credit cards to make payments over the phone without having to give their details to call center agents. Instead, they will now be able to type their credit card details into the keypad directly, while staying connected to the agent over the phone. The details will then be automatically passed on to their credit card provider without any intervention from Natterbox or the agent.
Agents will be able to follow the payment process within their CRM, without seeing the credit card information
"This system brings [Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards] compliance to the next level. Before, when customers wanted to make a payment over the phone, they had to give their credit card details to an agent or be sent to another system, which would disrupt the call and the audit trail. This incurred a risk of rogue agents causing breaches, as customers had no certainty that the agents would use and store their details in a PCI-compliant way. Through our integration with PCI Pal, we've removed that risk, meaning both the customer and the business can ensure maximum security of the data," said Neil Burgess, chief technology officer at Natterbox, in a statement.
"The recent number of high-profile security breaches have ensured that card payment security is an increasingly important consideration for consumers today. Beyond simple compliance with PCI DSS standards, consumer-facing businesses must demonstrate that they prioritize the security and privacy of their customers if they want to ensure long-term loyalty. We are delighted to be partnering with Natterbox following the successful integration," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement.