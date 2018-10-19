Tenjin Named a Snapchat Partner for Mobile Measurement

Tenjin, a mobile marketing infrastructure company, has been named an official Snapchat Mobile Measurement Partner, enabling app marketers to optimize their install campaigns through Snap Ads, Lenses, and Story Ads using user-level data through Tenjin's attribution and analytics platform.

"With 188 million unique users on Snapchat every day, it's more important than ever for marketers to apply high-quality analytics and growth data to their Snapchat advertising campaigns," said Christopher Farm, CEO of Tenjin, in a statement. "We are excited to join forces with Snap as a Mobile Measurement Partner, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns for maximum ROI by tracking performance at a depth and granularity that is unprecedented in the industry."

Tenjin provides a suite of visualization and data intelligence solutions enabling app marketers to track the performance of app install campaigns by retention, revenue, ROI, and other metrics on a per-user level. Tenjin also provides a flexible data warehousing solution that lets marketers build custom analyses of campaign data.

Mobile Measurement Partners are Snapchat-approved platforms that offer dedicated mobile tracking services for mobile app install campaigns. App installs expand on Snap Ads' traditional 10-second vertical videos by giving users direct access to the app stores.