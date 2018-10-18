BookingBug and Field Dynamics Partner to Transform Customer Experience for Governments

BookingBug, providers of customer journey unification management solutions, and Field Dynamics, a technology specialist delivering advanced analytics and diagnostics to large field-based organizations, announced a joint partnership to transform how local government, healthcare, and education providers drive experiences across digital and physical touchpoints.

Field Dynamics combined its technology with the BookingBug platform, complementary technologies, and geospatial data to pinpoint the causes and cost implications of inefficiencies.

"The BookingBug platform has enabled us to add self-service bookings to our existing suite of transformation enablers. We needed a flexible and affordable technology that would support our public-sector customer base," said Chad Duggan, national account manager at Field Dynamics, in a statement. "With BookingBug, the transition is seamless. We are able to offer a replicable and rapid delivery approach to meet our customers' requirements and timescales."

Currently, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, which serves more than 240,000 residents in northern England, is piloting the joint venture. The council aimed to shift digital channels for registration services by empowering citizens to make appointment bookings using an online process that could accept payment and integrate into their CRM, while maintaining government accessibility standards.

After only three months, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is well on its way to achieving its goal of 70 percent of transactions completed online via self-service platforms by 2020. Currently, 49 percent of registrar bookings are made online.

"Enabling our customers to use a simple online process to book an appointment has been a tremendous success. Our customers love it, and this has fast become the channel of choice for their requests for our registration service," said Hazel Shaw, head of customer support and development for Barnsley MBC, in a statement. "The support from Field Dynamics throughout our delivery project was excellent, and the BookingBug solution provides us with huge potential to now enable other service areas with online booking capabilities."

As a second phase of the program, currently poised to go live early next year, Field Dynamics, Barnsley MBC, and BookingBug will deploy and support an adult learning experience that will provide a customer journey, accessible to all, for booking pre-assessments and advisory appointment services.