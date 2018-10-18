Clarabridge Announces Solution Updates

Clarabridge, a provider o customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has expanded the language support for its Speech Analytics solution. Its expanded voice-to-text (VTT) transcription capabilities now include U.K. English, German, French, and Spanish.

Other enhancements to Clarabridge's Natural Language Processing (NLP) platform include the addition of Hindi to its library. Event detection, a new addition to its World Awareness features, uses machine-learning algorithms to identify national holidays, life events, and common cultural events across all sources of customer feedback and interaction.

Clarabridge also announced general availability of the Clarabridge Effort Score, a leading indicator of loyalty. Along with these features, improvements to governance and account management were also announced.

Clarabridge also today introduced the Clarabridge Banking Solution, packed with relevant metrics, industry models, and pre-packaged dashboards to help financial institutions discover omnichannel, actionable insights relevant to numerous cross-functions. The solution currently ships with four modules: Complaints and Compliance Analysis, Digital Experience (mobile app and website), Branch and ATM Experience, and Contact Center Experience.