J.D. Power and ClickFox Partner

J.D. Power is partnering with ClickFox to combine its consumer research, data analytics, and customer experience advisory capabilities with ClickFox's customer journey analytics platform which analyzes billions of cross-channel journey interactions at the world's largest financial services, energy, retail, healthcare, and insurance companies.

"This alliance allows us to drill into the next level of detail across omnichannel interactions to identify moments where we can lift the customer experience," said Bernardo Rodriguez, chief digital officer at J.D. Power, in a statement. "We can now provide an additional level of analysis to make the best recommendation for organizations that want to increase the ROI of their experience optimization initiatives."

"Our daily consumer experiences can be translated into journeys, and this alliance ensures that journeys of the future will deliver the best experience for all types of human interactions," said Marco Pacelli, CEO of ClickFox, in a statement. "Our joint go-to-market solution enables J.D. Power customers to leverage a proven market-leading platform, analytics, and expertise to provide an exceptional customer experience."