Verve Integrates with Yext for Multilocation Marketing

Verve, providers of a mobile platform for location-powered programmatic video and display marketing, has integrated with Yext, a provider of digital knowledge management (DKM), via the Yext App Directory. The integration empowers companies to activate place data from Yext in the Verve Velocity platform and launch multilocation mobile marketing campaigns.

"Location is paramount to designing and delivering memorable, effective ad experiences. It is a proxy for predicting human behavior and, specifically, purchase intent. We call the transformation of location and mobile device data into consumer insights Movement Science," said Mark Fruehan, executive vice president of Velocity Marketplace at Verve, in a statement. "This integration enables Yext customers to port the most accurate location information possible— their own POI database—into the Verve platform and create contextually relevant, highly engaging mobile marketing that delivers value for brands and consumers alike."

Verve Velocity is an end-to-end mobile marketing platform that reaches more than 90 percent of U.S. households and the people associated with them and enables all aspects of campaign execution from planning to measurement. Upon installing the Verve app from the Yext App Directory, companies can directly integrate their place data from Yext into Verve Velocity to do the following:

Create custom geo-behavioral segments for targeting and retargeting;

Target consumers in real time based on current location;

Design ads that dynamically display the closest store location(s) on a map, including estimated distance and directions; and

Measure store visits to determine campaign efficacy.