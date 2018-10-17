LivePerson Integrates with AdLingo
LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, has integrated with AdLingo, a conversational marketing platform.
AdLingo's Conversational Display Ads allow companies to connect with consumers digitally as they are browsing content across the display network. Through the new integration, companies can have two-way conversations with consumers who click on the ads
LivePerson's LiveEngage platform enables companies to support the entire experience, from integration to the display ad through managing the resulting conversation with a combination of artificial intelligence and humans. The LiveEngage platform enables companies to connect to AdLingo, popular messaging services, voice assistants, and company apps, websites, and phone systems. LiveEngage brings together the AI and automations along with the backend integrations to offer capabilities such as payments and reservation changes. A workspace for customer care and sales agents is provided to monitor and support the experience.
Because conversations are managed through the LiveEngage platform, companies can stitch them together with conversations across consumers' lifecycles, along with back-end data, such as CRM records.
"Consumers want to be able to ask questions and get help before purchasing a product or service," said Marc Hayes, vice president and global head of distribution at LivePerson, in a statement. "LivePerson brings that conversation to life in the environment the consumer is most comfortable in, whether it is SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or now through display ads they are already browsing. We're excited to enable this new connection. It's a better discovery and shopping experience for consumers and an opportunity for brands to improve their conversion versus traditional web pages."
"Consumers are increasingly expecting digital convenience in all aspects of their lives," said Stephanie Lyras, head of partnerships at AdLingo, in a statement. "By letting them ask questions and get information in real-time wherever they are, such as when they're viewing an ad, brands can bring consumers further down the sales funnel and increase conversions."
