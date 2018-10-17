LivePerson Integrates with AdLingo

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, has integrated with AdLingo, a conversational marketing platform.

AdLingo's Conversational Display Ads allow companies to connect with consumers digitally as they are browsing content across the display network. Through the new integration, companies can have two-way conversations with consumers who click on the ads

LivePerson's LiveEngage platform enables companies to support the entire experience, from integration to the display ad through managing the resulting conversation with a combination of artificial intelligence and humans. The LiveEngage platform enables companies to connect to AdLingo, popular messaging services, voice assistants, and company apps, websites, and phone systems. LiveEngage brings together the AI and automations along with the backend integrations to offer capabilities such as payments and reservation changes. A workspace for customer care and sales agents is provided to monitor and support the experience.

Because conversations are managed through the LiveEngage platform, companies can stitch them together with conversations across consumers' lifecycles, along with back-end data, such as CRM records.