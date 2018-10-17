GetResponse Enhances Its Marketing Platform
GetResponse has enhanced its all-in-one digital and email marketing platform with new fields to help companies ensure compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, with stronger e-commerce capabilities, and a library of marketing automation templates. Furthermore, the company offers an all-new GetResponse account panel supporting 27 languages, along with a CRM system to manage sales pipelines in one interface.
GetResponse integrates CRM applications, ecommerce platforms, and analytics and supports a closed loop marketing cycle built on attracting and engaging prospects and customers, creating eye-catching emails, running analytics on campaign performance, and combining marketing with customer transaction emails, including order confirmations, receipts, notifications, and more.
"Celebrating 20 years as a pioneer and leader in email marketing, GetResponse continues to invest in its technology and teams to better support its growing global customer base," said Simon Grabowski, CEO of GetResponse, in a statement. "Our platform is now available in 27 languages, and the demand for GetResponse has never been stronger."
