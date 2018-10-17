ZeroBounce Integrates with Cloudflare for Real-Time Email Validation

ZeroBounce Subscribe enables users to build email lists and expedite their email marketing programs. The widget removes bad domains, duplicate email addresses, spam traps, and catch-all emails. It also allows customers to collect IP addresses, names, and genders for future re-targeting campaigns.

"We wanted to make it easy for our customers to improve their email hygiene and build more robust email lists. With ZeroBounce Subscribe, they get access to 98 percent accurate, GDPR-compliant email validation. Our engineers have streamlined this process, so customers can extract their verified emails directly from their ZeroBounce account. This is our first third-party integration, and we are working on developing at least 10 more," said ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase in a statement.