Innovid Partners with Jivox for Advertising Solution

Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, has integrated with Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, to deliver dynamic creative optimization across channels, devices, and formats, including video, mobile, social, display, and connected TV. The solution also provides independent ad serving, dynamic creative decisioning, and integrated measurement

"In light of [the General Data Protection Regulation] and a siloed industry approach to data and measurement across stacks, there is a real market need for omnichannel solutions that offer data-driven creative and optimization support across all channels, platforms, devices, and ad formats," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. "Our new offering, developed in lock step with Jivox, delivers the best of both worlds, providing marketers with integrated dynamic creative optimization without sacrificing best-in-class video capabilities."

"Market research shows that 75 percent of customers are more likely to buy from personalized experiences, which makes data-driven relevance across all channels more important than ever," said Diaz Nesamoney, CEO and founder of Jivox, in a statement. "We are thrilled to integrate Innovid's unparalleled video expertise together with Jivox's powerful personalization technology to optimize dynamic creative for brands across the world."