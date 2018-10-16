Twilio to Acquire SendGrid

Twilio will acquire SendGrid, providers of an email API platform, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion. The resulting company would offer developers a single platform to manage all of their communication channels, including voice, messaging, video, and now email.

"Increasingly, our customers are asking us to solve all of their strategic communications challenges, regardless of channel. Email is a vital communications channel for companies around the world, and so it was important to us to include this capability in our platform," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "The two companies share the same vision, the same model, and the same values. We believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together the two leading developer-focused communications platforms to create the unquestioned platform of choice for all companies looking to transform their customer engagement."

"This is a tremendous day for all SendGrid customers, employees, and shareholders," said Sameer Dholakia, SendGrid's CEO, in a statement. "Our two companies have always shared a common goal: to create powerful communications experiences for businesses by enabling developers to easily embed communications into the software they are building. Our mission is to help our customers deliver communications that drive engagement and growth, and this combination will allow us to accelerate that mission for our customers"