J.D. Power Partners with Reputation.com
J.D. Power has partnered with Reputation.com to combine its consumer research, data analytics, and advisory capabilities with Reputation.com's technology for capturing customer insights from social media and review sites.
This combination of J.D. Power's capabilities and the Reputation.com platform allows a more holistic view of both stated and social media customer feedback through market research, surveys, online consumer reviews, social media posts, and other sources in a unified, integrated platform.
Under the alliance, J.D. Power provides its data and analytics expertise and Reputation.com applies machine learning and natural language processing to the cloud of unstructured text on social media and review sites.
"Managing a brand's online reputation and balancing it with other sources of feedback has never been more important,," Bernardo Rodriguez, chief digital officer at J.D. Power, said in a statement. "We can advise clients on their online reputation and how that plays into their overall customer satisfaction related to J.D. Power benchmarks and customer research. Top companies want to differentiate themselves on customer experience, and that means taking a holistic look at all forms of customer feedback."
"J.D. Power has perfected its data analytics and consumer insight capabilities and is the established global leader across a range of major industry verticals,," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com, in a statement. "Combining this data analytics expertise with Reputation.com's insights from the social web creates a powerful and comprehensive solution that will benefit both organizations' customers around the world."
Reputation.com Launches Business Listings
14 Nov 2017
With Reputation.com's Business Listings solution, companies retain ownership of their online reputation and listings data.
Reputation.com Acquires SIM Partners
28 Feb 2018
The acquisition of SIM Partners enhances Reputation.com's platform weith directory management capabilities.
Reputation.com Launches Social Suite
14 Mar 2018
Social Suite unifies social media management, online reviews and customer surveys in a single platform.