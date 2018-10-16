J.D. Power Partners with Reputation.com

J.D. Power has partnered with Reputation.com to combine its consumer research, data analytics, and advisory capabilities with Reputation.com's technology for capturing customer insights from social media and review sites.

This combination of J.D. Power's capabilities and the Reputation.com platform allows a more holistic view of both stated and social media customer feedback through market research, surveys, online consumer reviews, social media posts, and other sources in a unified, integrated platform.

Under the alliance, J.D. Power provides its data and analytics expertise and Reputation.com applies machine learning and natural language processing to the cloud of unstructured text on social media and review sites.