Emma Introduces Emma HQ
Emma a provider of marketing software and services and a part of the Campaign Monitor family, today launched Emma HQ, an email campaign and asset manager for distributed businesses, offering franchises and multilocation businesses a single platform to manage mailings.
"Emma HQ has been developed by listening to our customers," said Cody Bender, chief product officer at Campaign Monitor, in a statement. "Our customers, especially those in restaurant, higher education, and franchise industries, have worked with us directly during the creation of Emma HQ and have helped our product development team build a platform with the features to best address their unique needs. We are excited to see how our customers use Emma HQ to connect with their subscribers."
"We love Emma because it gives us the sophisticated suite of email marketing tools we need to provide exactly the right content to our member base," Kevin Keith, chief brand officer at Orangetheory Fitness, an Emma HQ customer, said in a statement. "The approvals dashboard has simplified our process by speeding up our email approvals for over 1,000 studio newsletters and ensuring brand consistency across the board."
Emma HQ offers the following features:
- Brand controls, allowing marketers to create and share approved templates down to their sub-accounts, as well as lock creative elements within the templates. Elements can include branding and style aspects, such as font, colors and text size. When using the asset manager, marketers can further create and share approved templates and assets, including company logos, images, and files.
- Approvals dashboard, allowing marketers to manageall activities from a single dashboard. Before sending, each mailing must be submitted to the approvals dashboard, where marketers can quickly approve content or respond back with edits.
- Activity dashboard, allowing marketers to view recent activity and results from all of their sub-accounts to see which locations are performing well and which ones need help with email marketing.
