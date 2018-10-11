Converseon.AI Launches Pre-Built Language Models for Social Listening

Converseon, an artificial intelligence-powered text analytics technology and consulting firm, has released a library of pre-built machine learning models around social listening data. These models, built via the firm's machine learning-as-a-service platform, Conversus.AI, enable companies to choose and subscribe to their preferred pre-built, industry-centric models and deploy them immediately, either directly or with a growing array of social listening, management, and business intelligence platforms.

Each model has been designed and tested to exceed a minimum threshold of .80 F1 performance score (precision and recall).

"Machine learning is powering a new generation of social data use and value by classifying data like humans do, even when specific keywords are not present," said Rob Key, CEO of Converseon, in a statement. "It allows companies to move far beyond simple sentiment and emotion to expand the use of this data in critical areas."

The models align to industry language, taxonomies, and needs for activities like brand tracking, consumer insights, customer experience, social advocacy, customer care, and more.

Current industries available include retail, financial services, insurance, telecom, hospitality, and transportation, among others. Models include voice of customer, brand love, trust/distrust, advocacy, innovation, and customer care, among others.

The models are also available directly via the Conversus.AI platform, which allows users to access pre-built models or build and deploy their own models to leading social listening, management, voice of customer and business intelligence platforms. The platform has been built on Converseon's proprietary corpus of human data collected over the past 15 years. Users can automatically test performance of all models before deployment.