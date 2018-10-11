Altitude Software Partners with eGain

Altitude Software, a provider of customer interaction solutions, will integrate eGain's AI and Knowledge solutions into its Xperience Suite to offer process guidance and personalized answers for agents on their omnichannel platform.

"Guiding customer interactions with AI and knowledge transforms agent experience and boosts operational productivity," said Alfredo Redondo, CEO of Altitude Software, in a statement. "eGain best-in-class capabilities complement our modular platform to deliver easy-to-consume innovation."

"eGain's deep AI and knowledge capability will be served in a contextual, personalized, and seamless manner to empower agents on the Altitude platform," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "Altitude's blue-chip clients will find this seamless solution very compelling."