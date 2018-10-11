Bizzabo Launches Ultra Branded Apps

Bizzabo, providers of an event success platform, today launched an ultra branded event app to support its constant upmarket growth in the billion-dollar events software industry.

Bizzabo's new white-label app offers fully customizable branding capabilities.

"The events app market has evolved tremendously since we began in 2012, and over the years, brands have sought out more holistic and more high-end customizable event management solutions to create consistent brand experiences and meet their growing needs," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "At Bizzabo, we've always been market pioneers, offering the first networking events app solution, then the first robust modern web solution, and now the first truly integrated white-label app events solution. This will enable us to keep growing upmarket with key brands, while also continuing our focus on delivering best-in-class features and functionality for marketers to create impactful in-person events."