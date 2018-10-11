ServiceNow Acquires FriendlyData

ServiceNow will acquire the technology of FriendlyData, a provider of natural language query (NLQ) technology that will allow ServiceNow users to ask quantitative questions in plain English and get fast results through direct answers or data visualizations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow will embed FriendlyData's NLQ technology into its Now Platform, making NLQ interfaces available across ServiceNow applications for IT, human resources, security operations, customer service management, partners, and developers. The technology will also be able to guide ServiceNow users to relevant and related Performance Analytics dashboards and reporting.