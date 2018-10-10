Looker Introduces Looker 6

Looker today unveiled the latest major release to the Looker platform, Looker 6, a unified and extensible platform for data.

Looker 6 builds on Looker's business intelligence application and adds stronger enterprise-class features, enhanced tools, and department specific plug-and-play applications.

The new features in Looker 6 include the following:

"Early on Looker built its BI application to solve the issues of access to accurate, timely business data at scale that were the result of decades of either inflexible solutions or constrained tools," said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker, in a statement. "Today, data is the lifeblood of organizations, and users want to do more than just look at data; they want to work in it. To achieve that, companies need a data platform with a scalable and extensible architecture. Looker 6 is the next evolution of our platform, designed for those building the next generation of data applications and analytic workflows."