Looker Introduces Looker 6
Looker today unveiled the latest major release to the Looker platform, Looker 6, a unified and extensible platform for data.
Looker 6 builds on Looker's business intelligence application and adds stronger enterprise-class features, enhanced tools, and department specific plug-and-play applications.
The new features in Looker 6 include the following:
- Looker for Digital Marketing, providing cross-channel insights to help optimize performance across marketing channels;
- Looker for Web Analytics, with link sharing to allow for collaboration around data from Google Analytics 360 and filtering and drilling capabilities so teams can dig into row-level details;
- A suite of development tools for data analysts, including foldering, importing work from other people, and an expanded set of permissioning options around model development;
- Enterprise Security with a new Encryption Key Management architecture to ensure that encrypted data at-rest and in-transit is secure;
- Enterprise security compliance certifications, including SOC2 Type II;
- Custom Fields to provide greater on-the-fly exploration capabilities;
- Localization for Japanese, French, and German;
- More refined visualizations, with smarter defaults and better use of color;
- More powerful scheduling and alerting;
- Increased customization; and
- Better administrative visibility into usage activity.
"Early on Looker built its BI application to solve the issues of access to accurate, timely business data at scale that were the result of decades of either inflexible solutions or constrained tools," said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker, in a statement. "Today, data is the lifeblood of organizations, and users want to do more than just look at data; they want to work in it. To achieve that, companies need a data platform with a scalable and extensible architecture. Looker 6 is the next evolution of our platform, designed for those building the next generation of data applications and analytic workflows."