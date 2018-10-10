SugarCRM Launches CRM Fall '18 Edition and Hint Version 5

SugarCRM has improved its core CRM application and added to its relationship intelligence service, Hint.

The new features included in Sugar Fall 18 include the following:

Improved quotes configuration, allowing users to modify the layout and content of quotes and configure those quotes to specific industries and brands;

Clearer data visualization with new chart types to deliver real-time insight to users when analyzing SugarCRM data; and

Improved advanced workflows with tools to better alert and notify more stakeholders along key steps in the customer journey.

"Sugar Fall 18 represents another step in our ongoing commitment to delivering a simple, intuitive customer experience, and the new product functionality that enhances usability and utility of the core Sugar app will allow us to inform and guide our customers with even clearer insights," Rich Green, chief product officer and chief technology officer at SugarCRM, said in a statement.

The new features in Sugar's Hint product focus on pushing relevant data to users via multiple channels, enabling better decision-making, and driving enhanced customer insights. They include the following:

Enhanced multichannel alerts for signals and interesting moments based on user preferences;

Configurable filters based on keywords and other types of relevant data events, such as funding announcements, personnel changes, or mergers and acquisitions.

Email alerts, daily digest reports, and dashlets.