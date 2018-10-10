Yotpo Expands Partnership with Magento

Yotpo, a provider of commerce marketing cloud solutions, has expanded its relationship with Magento, an Adobe company, to become a Premier Technology Partner. The partnership will enable companies to capture, analyze, improve, and market themselves through their customer experiences.

"With their disruptive approach to customer-centric marketing, Yotpo has emerged as a recognized leader within our partner ecosystem," said Mark Lenhard, senior vice president of strategy and growth at Magento, in a statement. "In expanding the relationship, we see a tremendous opportunity to power experience-driven commerce with customer content and data."

Yotpo's proprietary artificial intelligence engine and integration with Magento help companies collect, manage, and display customer content, such as reviews, photos, and videos, at key touch points across the buyer journey.

As a Premier Technology Partner, Magento users will be able to leverage the following:

A comprehensive platform for collecting, curating, and analyzing customer content, including ratings, reviews, and photos;

Machine learning algorithms that showcase the most relevant customer content to the right person at the right time, throughout the buyer journey;

Customizable and on-brand displays;

Unique data from consumer feedback and insight into customer behaviors and sentiment; and

An App Market for the commerce ecosystem.

"Being recognized as a Premier Technology Partner takes our relationship with Magento and ability to serve customers to the next level," said Tomer Tagrin, co-founder and CEO of Yotpo, in a statement. "After working closely for years to lay the foundation for modern commerce, we see this expanded partnership as an opportunity to move the industry forward through deeper collaboration and the development of truly exceptional commerce experiences."

Yotpo is deployed in more than 10,000 Magento sites, including Everlast and Adore Me. Yotpo is also partnered with leading Magento Solution Partners, including Born Group, Vaimo, and Gorilla Group. Yotpo also integrates with Magento Technology Partners such as Nosto, Oracle + Bronto, Listrak, and AdRoll.