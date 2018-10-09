Adobe Announces Experience Cloud and Magento Commerce Cloud Integration

Adobe today announced that it is integrating Magento Commerce Cloud into Adobe Experience Cloud with the goal, it says, of making every experience shoppable. The announcement comes on the heels of Adobe’s acquisition of Magento Commerce earlier this year.

“It’s no longer enough just to have a great product or just to have a great location, but what we believe is the only sustainable, durable competitive advantage is really around the experience,” says Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy at Adobe. “That’s the business that Adobe is in. Adobe Experience Cloud enables our customers to create really rich and differentiated experiences across the entire life cycle, first and foremost from creating those experiences all the way through identifying and connecting with each individual at a very personal level.”

The integration enables enterprises to do three key things: create highly engaging shopping experiences, personalize every experience, and anticipate customer needs. First, it allows companies to create and manage shopping experiences at every touch point throughout the customer journey. Second, integration with Adobe Target—which is powered by Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology Adobe Sensei—allows companies to optimize and deliver contextually relevant shopping experiences, with the aim of driving customer loyalty. And third, predictive analytics in Adobe Analytics—also powered by Adobe Sensei—allows users to monitor and analyze customer data to find patterns and predict future behaviors, with an eye on identifying hurdles such as special shipping requirements and inventory shortages.

“Adobe and Magento talk about experience-driven commerce, and commerce is increasingly playing a defining role in the overall brand experience,” says Peter Sheldon, senior director of strategy for commerce at Adobe. “[The integration] is really redefining commerce and…empowering companies to unify the end-to-end customer experience, from creation to ownership.”

In addition, the latest release of the Magento platform—which underpins Magento Commerce Cloud—boasts a number of benefits for SMBs, including easily creating site content and mobile experiences as well as enhancing product information management and reviews.

Its new PageBuilder drag-and-drop editing tool for site content allows merchants to create shopping experiences without the need for developer support, and the new Magento Progressive Web Applications (PWA) Studio enables merchants and developers alike to create mobile experiences with an eye on boosting conversion rates and increasing engagement. The addition of Akeneo PIM and Yotpo ratings to the Magento Premier Technology Partner program allows merchants to take advantage of high-quality product information and social validation.