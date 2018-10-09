CallMiner Partners with Medallia for Voice of the Customer Insights

CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics, is partnering with Medallia, a provider of cloud-based customer experience management technology, pairing CallMiner's contact center engagement analytics with Medallia's feedback solutions to provide comprehensive voice of the customer (VOC) insight within a single cloud-based offering.

CallMiner Eureka conversational analytics solutions monitor every contact center engagement to surface unsolicited customer feedback, voice of the employee (VOE), and brand loyalty commentary. CallMiner speech analytics also enables automated scoring for key performance indicators. It categorizes what callers and contact center agents are saying to provide a CX pulse from every dialog. Acoustic measures add sentiment insight for attention and focus.Other features include organic discovery of trending issues expressed with voice, data-driven multichannel customer journey mapping, and secure redaction of sensitive data.