InsideView Integrates with Microsoft Relationship Assistant

InsideView, a provider of targeting intelligence, has integrated its InsideView Targeting Intelligence platform withMicrosoft's artificial intelligence (AI) offering, Relationship Assistant. The result of the integration will be included in Insights, powered by InsideView, the Microsoft-branded version of InsideView Sales embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365.

InsideView also introduced two new enhancements to help Dynamics 365 users find and engage key decision makers. Discovery Center Contact Search allows sellers using Insights to search InsideView's global database for new contacts and add them directly into CRM. InsideView Refresh now includes contact data cleansing and email validation for Dynamics 365.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer the future, it's today," said Heidi Tucker, vice president of global alliances at InsideView, in a statement. "It has tremendous potential to help both sellers and buyers navigate the complexities of a crowded marketplace. We are big believers in AI, having used it to aggregate and validate data since we started creating sales and marketing intelligence, so we gladly raised our hand to partner with Microsoft as they bring AI into their customers' workflow."

InsideView's integration with Relationship Assistant creates action cards within Microsoft Dynamics 365. Relationship Assistant uses AI to generate action cards that provide tailored, actionable insights to sellers, with links to take recommended actions. InsideView's initial offering leverages the InsideView Targeting Intelligence platform to surface news about acquisitions when a seller is researching an account. In future releases, Insights action cards will also be surfaced in contact and opportunity records and will allow users to do the following

Receive employment change alerts;

Propose new contacts for opportunities;

Re-engage on closed lost opportunities; and

Learn more about competitors.

InsideView also introduced Discovery Center Contact Search in Insights, powered by InsideView. Previously users could use Discovery Center to search InsideView's database for new companies and add them one at a time or in bulk to Dynamics 365. Now they can do the same for contacts. Discovery Center Contact Search also surfaces a complete connections profile as another filter for prioritizing contacts. The profile shows how the user is connected through personal, social, professional, educational, and colleagues' connections.