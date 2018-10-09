Kapost Launches Resource Kit for Marketers

Kapost, a provider of marketing support technology, has launched the Content Operations Self-Assessment and Workshop Facilitation Cards to help marketers with content creation and management.

"I'm confident in these two intertwined truths: Technology alone isn't the answer to marketers' problems, and content operations is the future of content marketing, which is a grown-up content marketing framework that delivers value across the entire organization, not just the marketing team," said Toby Murdock, CEO and co-founder of Kapost, in a statement. "We're committed to providing not just technology but also support for the people and processes which enable marketers to get the right content to their customers at the right time."

The 10-minute Content Operations Self-Assessment benchmarks the current state of an organization's content operation and identifies the root causes of present challenges. The results provide in-depth analysis and actionable next steps to improve the maturity of the content operation.

The Workshop Facilitation Cards are a downloadable card deck of activities and conversation prompts to break down silos and facilitate discussions that help frame how organizations approach their content operation.