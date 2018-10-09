Sitecore to Acquire Content Marketing Software Vendor Stylelabs

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management, will acquire Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub platform to help companies define content strategy and create, manage, and publish marketing content across channels. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sitecore will incorporate Stylelabs' digital asset management (DAM), marketing resource management (MRM), and product information management (PIM) applications into the Sitecore Experience Cloud.

"I am thrilled to welcome the entire Stylelabs team to the Sitecore family," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement. "Companies thrive by exceeding their customers' expectations. Together, Sitecore and Stylelabs will be the only company that can deliver functionality spanning the entire content lifecycle, from planning to publishing to delivering rich, relevant experiences tailored to customer needs. We're providing the best end-to-end digital marketing solution in the world to help CMOs and their teams realize the power of content as their most valuable asset to build life-long customer relationships." "We are incredibly excited to join a company that shares our culture, product vision, and desire to help marketers overcome their biggest business obstacles," said Tim Pashuysen, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Stylelabs, in a statement. "Leveraging each other's strengths promises our customers the opportunity to quickly and easily deliver high-performing marketing programs that provide even more intelligent, differentiated, and exciting customer experiences."

The Stylelabs applications aren't the only additions Sitecore is making to its Experience Cloud. The company this week also unveiled Version 9.1, which includes JavaScript Services (JSS), Sitecore Omni, and next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex.

Sitecore JSS releases the Sitecore platform to millions of JavaScript developers with a complete software development kit (SDK) that allows them to build Sitecore-powered experiences using modern JavaScript UI libraries and the React, Angular, and Vue.js frameworks.

Sitecore Omni leverages Sitecore JSS and a new Universal Tracker to build headless applications without sacrificing Sitecore's personalization, analytics, and A/B testing features. Creative teams can build full-fledged experiences such as websites or single page and progressive web applications, with marketers maintaining full control over content, presentation, and marketing features while developers have complete freedom to use any development environment, operating system, and developer workflow.

Sitecore Cortex brings machine learning to personalization tasks, automating the creation of personalization rules and content tagging, as well as segment discovery and the creation of new offers to marketing personas. In addition, the Sitecore Cortex data processing engine is fully customizable.

Sitecore Experience Platform 9.1 also adds several capabilities to help customers better govern their email campaigns. Send Limits allow companies to manage how often a given individual can be mailed; message types classify vital emails, such as order confirmations or password reset confirmations; and self-service unsubscribe and category preference management allow end-users to control the types of messages they receive. Sitecore also has enhanced campaign automation capabilities with new templates, enrollment controls, and maintenance tools.

Sitecore also unlocked its Horizon web content editing tool with a drag-and-drop interface, device-specific previews, and analytics that provide real-time contextual insights as content is created and published.

"The latest wave of innovation we've brought to market underscores our dedication to innovation and focus on empowering our customers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer at Sitecore, in a statement. "From machine learning to new interface technologies to the availability of multiple content development models, Sitecore's commitment is to helping our customers solve a wide range of marketing challenges, boost productivity, and propel their business forward."

"Sitecore is entirely focused on bringing power to marketers and developers so they can deliver the personalized customer experiences that are critical to differentiating their brands," Frost said. "The continuous development of world-class solutions in Sitecore Experience Cloud and the addition of Stylelabs shows that we're building a marketing platform for today and for the future. We're delivering the most exciting opportunities in the industry for marketers and developers to build compelling personalized experiences that develop lifelong customer relationships."