Impartner Launches Fall '18 Release of PRM Solution

Impartner has launched the Fall '18 release of its partner relationship management solution, which can mirror transactional data into a data lake optimized for analytics and provide predictive, prescriptive recommendations to help channel managers improve performance.

In addition to the data lake, other key features in the new release include Impartner's CRM Sync with Salesforce.com's Streaming API, allowing companies to choose whether the PRM or the CRM is the system of record on a field-by-field basis and enables mapping of PRM data directly into the Contact and Account fields in Salesforce.Other key enhancements to the company's CMS and News on Demand round out Impartner's latest release.

"While there is a lot of hype around AI, the focus of this release is not on a blue-sky future, but rather, is more pragmatic in helping channel managers who are looking for prescriptive and predictive tools to help them make micro motions that make every part of their program better," said Dave Taylor, Impartner's chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Key features of Impartner's Fall '18 release include the following:

Impartner Data Lake: With every transaction, data is automatically replicated into a data lake optimized for analytics. The analytics data lake is then free to process data and provide users with a continual stream of predictive, prescriptive data-backed recommendations.

Impartner CRM Sync, allowing channel managers to choose whether the PRM or the CRM is the system of record on a field-by-field basis and map PRM data directly into the Contact and Account fields in Salesforce.com.

Impartner CMS 3.0: Impartner has extended its SegmentAI segmentation engine to its CMS, helping companies personalize every partner's experience. Every message, page, and interaction can be changed on the fly. Plus, a new advanced emulation engine lets channel managers preview any page, for any user, on any device before publishing.

Impartner News on Demand with Social Sharing, allowing companies to let users share content to their own prospects on social. With social sharing, users can mark newsletter articles they are sending to their partners as 'public' and let these partners edit and share this content via social media.