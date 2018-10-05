Zaius to Provide Marketing Solution for Shopify Plus
Zaius, providers of a CRM system for B2C marketers, has joined the Shopify Plus partnership program and now offers a full suite of Shopify Plus onboarding and consulting options, dedicated service experts, and access to special events.
With Zaius, Shopify Plus merchants can leverage online and offline data on customers, products, and orders, along with real-time behavioral insights, for segmentation and content personalization across any marketing channel.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zaius to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program," said Jamie Sutton, head of technology partnerships at Shopify Plus, in a statement. "This program recognizes the best-in-class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant."
"We've more than tripled our Shopify Plus merchant volume this year due to our tight integration and the incredible ROI that our shared customers are generating," said Eric Keating, vice president of marketing at Zaius, in a statement. "Marketers love Zaius' unified approach to data management and campaign execution because it puts them in the driver's seat. If they can dream it, they can do it with Zaius. Now that Zaius is part of the Shopify Plus partner program, we're going to take that to a whole new level."
Related Articles
Zaius Announces Zendesk Integration
14 Feb 2018
The integration makes customer support data available to marketers, with the goal of attaining a more complete view of customers.
Zaius Unveils Omnichannel Campaign Manager
01 May 2018
Zaius Omnichannel Campaign Manager helps marketers manage multitouch, omnichannel campaigns.
Zaius Releases Segment Builder 2.0
07 Aug 2018
The new tool enables marketers to build and deliver personalized campaigns across channels.