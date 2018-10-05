Zaius to Provide Marketing Solution for Shopify Plus

Zaius, providers of a CRM system for B2C marketers, has joined the Shopify Plus partnership program and now offers a full suite of Shopify Plus onboarding and consulting options, dedicated service experts, and access to special events.

With Zaius, Shopify Plus merchants can leverage online and offline data on customers, products, and orders, along with real-time behavioral insights, for segmentation and content personalization across any marketing channel.