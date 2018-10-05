Paytronix Updates Messaging Platform

Paytronix Systems has upgraded its messaging feature set, enabling users to run loyalty and campaigns from one system.

With the upgraded Paytronix Messaging toolkit, marketers can send scheduled, recurring, and real-time messages triggered by POS transactions to reach customers at the right time using a combination of email, SMS messages, and in-app notifications.

The new and improved features include the following:

Click to Load, which requires guests to open a message and click on a special link for an offer to automatically load onto their accounts.

Eat-Thru Stats, which goes beyond measuring email open rates by tracking visit and spend related to specific campaigns.

Survey, which enables marketers to send targeted surveys in real time triggered by POS activity, then get feedback just as quickly from guests. Data is collected, stored and analyzed within the Paytronix platform. A reward can be automatically added to the guest's account upon survey completion.

Local Store Marketing, which enables local store managers to deploy email to promote local store events.

Geo-Location, which sends offers that surface on customers' mobile devices whenever they are in proximity to a store.

Target and Control, which creates groups within campaigns to measure incremental visit and spend lifts, and answers the question, "would this guest have come in anyway?"

Scoring, which targets guests based on their likelihood to visit in the next seven or 30 days.