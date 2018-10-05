Verint Updates Community Solution

Verint Systems has enhanced its Community solution, which is part of its automated Intelligent Self-Service portfolio, which includes web self-service, knowledge management (KM), intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), and interactive voice response (IVR).

The enhancements are part of Verin's strategy to help organizations meet growing consumer preferences for more automated self-service interactions.

"Companies have been trying to conquer the self-service challenge for over a decade, and communities are one that should be at the forefront," said Verints general manager of intelligent self-service, Michael Southworth, in a statement. "Consumers are still craving some form of human interaction along with their self-service journey. Through communities, customers can interact directly with their peers and receive real-time answers, responses, and validation from fellow consumers and organizations alike. Even though communities require little employee involvement on the enterprise side, they are a very important part of a company's overall customer experience (CX) strategy because they provide a critical forum to exchange ideas, questions, and best practices."

Feature upgrades include the following:

Robust reporting enhancements with automated drill-down reports that can be exported for offline consumption, a dashboard of important community health metrics, and dynamic and interactive visualizations.

Site theming experience enhancements, with simplified theming for branding and customization of the community site's interface. A new theme studio offers advanced theme editing.