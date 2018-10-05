Verint Updates Community Solution
Verint Systems has enhanced its Community solution, which is part of its automated Intelligent Self-Service portfolio, which includes web self-service, knowledge management (KM), intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), and interactive voice response (IVR).
The enhancements are part of Verin's strategy to help organizations meet growing consumer preferences for more automated self-service interactions.
"Companies have been trying to conquer the self-service challenge for over a decade, and communities are one that should be at the forefront," said Verints general manager of intelligent self-service, Michael Southworth, in a statement. "Consumers are still craving some form of human interaction along with their self-service journey. Through communities, customers can interact directly with their peers and receive real-time answers, responses, and validation from fellow consumers and organizations alike. Even though communities require little employee involvement on the enterprise side, they are a very important part of a company's overall customer experience (CX) strategy because they provide a critical forum to exchange ideas, questions, and best practices."
Feature upgrades include the following:
- Robust reporting enhancements with automated drill-down reports that can be exported for offline consumption, a dashboard of important community health metrics, and dynamic and interactive visualizations.
- Site theming experience enhancements, with simplified theming for branding and customization of the community site's interface. A new theme studio offers advanced theme editing.
"Verint is unique in that we offer our customers solutions to simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement, including powerful artificial intelligence-based self-service solutions across both voice and digital channels," Southworth said. "Our Community solution is a valuable addition to any enterprise because it provides a new dimension to self-service customer engagement, giving customers a rich interaction experience while requiring little human resource investment. Additionally, AI is always working in the background to route customer requests to the right person if the customer needs additional answers or support."