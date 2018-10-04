Quovim C3 Acquires SSA Solutions

Quovim C3, a provider of contact center and unified communications solutions and consulting services, has acquired SSA Solutions, a workforce management consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As part of our growth strategy that includes expanding our product and service offerings, we are pleased to welcome the SSA Solutions team and look forward to integrating their knowledge and expertise into the Quovim C3 fold," said Pierre Lemoine, co-founder and president of Quovim C3, in a statement. "We have always referred to SSA Solutions and their competent team as an unofficial sister company. On numerous occasions we have relied on their expertise in workforce management and customer experience to enhance our customer offering. Now, we can add their expertise in workforce management to our growing product and professional services portfolio, enabling Quovim C3 to provide a comprehensive solution package. In the end our clients will benefit the most from this acquisition."

SSA Solutions provides solutions and services that help workforce management, contact center, help desk, and back-office teams through customer experience optimization, training, and guided assistance in the evaluation and implementation of workforce management solutions.

"Spearheading the new Quovim C3 workforce management division backed by the entire SSA Solutions team is an opportunity for our two complementary companies to merge unique product knowledge and expertise in a way that clients can turn to one provider to improve their contact center operations and customer experience," said Isabelle Côté, former president of SSA Solutions, in a statement.

In addition to established partnerships, Quovim C3 will now add Aspect Software to its solution offerings. With Quovim C3 currently developing a new cloud-focused solution for the Canadian market, Aspect's enterprise cloud contact center workforce optimization platform will play an integral role in its overall strategy to expand its cloud-based offerings.