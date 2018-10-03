Upland Acquires Rant & Rave
Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based work management software, has acquired Rant & Rave, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, for $58.5 million.
Rant & Rave's voice of the customer (VoC) and voice of the employee (VoE) applications enable users to capture, analyze, and act on real-time customer and employee feedback across multiple channels, including Short Message Service (SMS), mobile, email, web, and social media.
Rant & Rave's VoC and VoE solutions will be new offerings on the Upland Mobile Messaging (UMM) platform, which supports SMS, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Rich Communication Services (RCS), mobile wallet, and text-to-call.
"Rant & Rave broadens our product portfolio, adds an established sales channel for Upland messaging solutions in Europe and enables Upland to drive sales of Rant & Rave solutions in the United States," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software, in a statement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rant & Rave, its innovative technology, and loyal customers to Upland," said Jed Alpert, senior vice president of digital engagement solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "Combined with the Upland Mobile Messaging platform, we look forward to expanding Rant & Rave into the United States and delivering additional value to their existing customers."
Related Articles
Upland Software Launches LeadLander Update
10 Apr 2017
The latest version of the platform aims to improve website lead conversions and overall user experience.
Upland Software Upgrades Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce
26 Apr 2018
Upland's Qvidian RFP and proposal automation software is integrated with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce.com.