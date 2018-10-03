Upland Acquires Rant & Rave

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based work management software, has acquired Rant & Rave, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, for $58.5 million.

Rant & Rave's voice of the customer (VoC) and voice of the employee (VoE) applications enable users to capture, analyze, and act on real-time customer and employee feedback across multiple channels, including Short Message Service (SMS), mobile, email, web, and social media.

Rant & Rave's VoC and VoE solutions will be new offerings on the Upland Mobile Messaging (UMM) platform, which supports SMS, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Rich Communication Services (RCS), mobile wallet, and text-to-call.