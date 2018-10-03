Wrike Updates Wrike for Marketers

Wrike, providers of a collaborative work management platform, has released a new version of Wrike for Marketers with guest review capability, enhanced proofing and approvals with Wrike Proof, and a Digital Asset Management (DAM) integration, Wrike Publish, which allows digital assets to be moved to and from either MediaValet or Bynder from within Wrike. The company also announced Wrike Resource, a new resource management tool, enabling marketers to manage and control team members’ workloads; a business intelligence (BI) connector to Tableau’s analytics platform; Wrike Integrate, an integration and automation engine; and Wrike Lock, a customer-managed encryption keys feature.

"We have more tools now for communicating than ever before, yet it is becoming increasingly difficult to coordinate a unified effort not only within a department, but across the enterprise, agencies, and clients," said Wrike CEO Andrew Filev in a statement. "Marketing, above all other departments, must be able to effectively collaborate across teams, agencies, channels, and tools to execute on the complex integrated campaigns that are required to remain competitive today. It was important that we deliver a tailored solution that cuts through the chaos, saves money, and improves overall operations, which is why we continue to put considerable resources toward making Wrike for Marketers the gold standard for collaborative work management within marketing."

Wrike for Marketers was originally launched in July 2016 with tailored workspaces; a proofing and approvals tool for images, videos, and PDF documents; and an extension for Adobe Creative Cloud. Since then Wrike has updated the solution with new features, including the following:

Calendars - Deliver a real-time window for integrated marketing campaigns, event planning, and product roadmaps;

Tailored onboarding and pre-built templates for common marketing and creative projects;

Project File View and Dashboard Widget, providing a visual conduit for visual work and consolidating files across folders and projects into a single pane for reviews by creative directors, brand managers, and marketing leadership;

Proofing and approvals with Microsoft Office support; and

Proofing and approvals in Wrike’s extension for Adobe Creative Cloud.

Wrike Integrate allows users to automate complex workflows at scale across people and teams with more than 400 cloud or on-premises applications. It comes prepackaged with automated workflows, but can also be configured as needed.

Wrike Lock delivers cloud data security because customers retain control through customer-managed encryption keys for all Wrike data. This provides greater visibility into all access and use of data, including the ability to monitor, approve, or reject requests for data and documents. External encryption key storage is managed independently from the data center and encryption keys to Wrike data are also encrypted. Wrike is also making access role customization available to all enterprise customers, enabling greater control over access at the individual user or group level.