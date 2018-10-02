SmartSheet Revamps SmartSheet Accelerator
Smartsheet, providers of a cloud-based platform for work execution, today introduced more than 20 product enhancements, including a new Smartsheet Accelerator, a redesigned workflow engine, and enhanced mobile applications.
"Our capabilities have expanded in terms of both breadth and depth this year, and our ability to solve for a higher-value set of enterprise use cases has never been stronger," said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet, in a statement. "Introducing customers to these innovations is a meaningful moment for us as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the broadening impact Smartsheet has on work execution across an organization."
New capabilities include the following:
- The Smartsheet Accelerator for Customer Engagements, for managing complex sales processes with packaged solutions designed to help users with high-impact, repeatable use cases;
- A Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connector to help sales teams transition customers to professional services, manage and forecast timelines, and provide deeper visibility for sales leaders;
- Smartsheet Dynamic View, to help business leaders share information;
- A visual workflow builder that replaces the text-based rule builder with an intuitive flowchart;
- Date-based workflow triggers;
- The ability to assign multiple contacts to a task and communicate from where work is taking place with @mentions;
- The Smartsheet mobile app, including native forms and barcode scanning for data collection;
- The web content widget for Smartsheet dashboards and portals, allowing users to embed and interact with web content from popular sources like YouTube and Vimeo, Tableau, G-Suite, and Microsoft Office 365, including Power BI, as well as Smartsheet forms, Calendar App, and sheets; and
- Smartsheet for Tableau, which empowers users to visualize their Smartsheet data in Tableau.
