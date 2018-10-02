SmartSheet Revamps SmartSheet Accelerator

Smartsheet, providers of a cloud-based platform for work execution, today introduced more than 20 product enhancements, including a new Smartsheet Accelerator, a redesigned workflow engine, and enhanced mobile applications.

"Our capabilities have expanded in terms of both breadth and depth this year, and our ability to solve for a higher-value set of enterprise use cases has never been stronger," said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet, in a statement. "Introducing customers to these innovations is a meaningful moment for us as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the broadening impact Smartsheet has on work execution across an organization."

New capabilities include the following: