MomentFeed Joins TripAdvisor API Program
TripAdvisor today named MomentFeed as the first company to join its new API program, enabling MomentFeed to sell TripAdvisor's sponsored advertising product, TripAdvisor Ads, to its hospitality clients.
MomentFeed clients who purchase TripAdvisor Ads will be able to monitor and manage the product directly within its platform.
By leveraging TripAdvisor's new API program, resellers, agencies, and partners like MomentFeed can empower restaurants to manage their marketing spend and drive more diners to their listings. In addition, the API simplifies group purchasing for multilocation businesses, introduces more flexible pricing options for TripAdvisor Premium and TripAdvisor Ads, and allows for TripAdvisor Ads subscriptions to be managed by third parties.
"Since launching TripAdvisor Premium in 2016, we've been working to provide restaurant owners with a suite of easy-to-use online marketing tools," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president of TripAdvisor Restaurants, in a statement. "We are excited to collaborate with companies like MomentFeed and scale how we offer our TripAdvisor Premium and TripAdvisor Ads products to help independent and multilocation restaurants better reach the more than 200 million travelers and local diners searching TripAdvisor for great places to eat each month."
"We're proud to expand our partnership with TripAdvisor and bring our hospitality clients the most complete set of solutions to manage and maximize their online presence," said Cynthia Countouris, senior vice president of marketing and product at MomentFeed, in a statement. "In addition to providing our customers with the ability to manage their TripAdvisor restaurant listings within MomentFeed, they will now have opportunity to attract more diners than ever by directly signing up for TripAdvisor Ads via the MomentFeed platform. Those who want to take it a step further are also able to seamlessly activate a TripAdvisor Premium subscription."
MomentFeed Launches Connect Integration Program
28 Sep 2017
MomentFeed Connect adds two-way API connectors to integrate with CRM and other business systems to improve consumer experiences on mobile.
MomentFeed Expands Yelp Partnership
21 Jun 2018
MomentFeed's expanded Yelp partnership helps multilocation brands gain business insights from Yelp's 150 million reviews all in one place.
MomentFeed Supports Facebook Recommendations
07 Aug 2018
MomentFeed is enabling clients to take advantage of the rich data and meaningful connections that Facebook Recommendations will provide.