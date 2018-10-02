ProProfs Launches ProProfs Help Desk
ProProfs, a provider of cloud-based platforms for online training, assessments, and customer service, has launched ProProfs Help Desk, a cloud-based customer service platform.
ProProfs Help Desk integrates smart collaboration tools, ProProfs Knowledge Base, ProProfs Chat, and customer service insights.
"We first built Help Desk for ourselves, because we found the current market solutions to be lacking a holistic customer view," said ProProfs Founder and CEO Sameer Bhatia in a statement. "We built a system that objectively rates every operator, every customer service interaction, and makes it easy to train, educate, and support customers and operators with a single, simple solution."
ProProfs Help Desk includes the following:
- Smart collaboration tools, such as shared inboxes; a simple interface that allows agents to use labels, assign priorities, and share internal notes to track issues and route tickets to relevant departments; customer service teams can also assign sub-tasks through child tickets; and a dashboard that provides a 360-degree view of each ticket, including status, internal notes, and customer service history.
- Live Chat that can be integrated into customer-facing web pages and accessed from agents' desktops or mobiles device using ProProfs' mobile app. At the end of each chat, a customer survey allows customers to provide ratings.
- ProProfs Knowledge Base for customer help centers, tip sheets, help documents, and manuals.
- Customer Analytics that enable managers to track everything from agent or group performance to open vs. closed tickets and support times. ProProfs Help Desk is integrated with ProProfs Survey Maker, a real-time customer survey tool that can create customer surveys and Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys.