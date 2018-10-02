ProProfs Launches ProProfs Help Desk

ProProfs, a provider of cloud-based platforms for online training, assessments, and customer service, has launched ProProfs Help Desk, a cloud-based customer service platform.

ProProfs Help Desk integrates smart collaboration tools, ProProfs Knowledge Base, ProProfs Chat, and customer service insights.

"We first built Help Desk for ourselves, because we found the current market solutions to be lacking a holistic customer view," said ProProfs Founder and CEO Sameer Bhatia in a statement. "We built a system that objectively rates every operator, every customer service interaction, and makes it easy to train, educate, and support customers and operators with a single, simple solution."