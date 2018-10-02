ActiveProspect Releases TrustedForm for Facebook Lead Ads

ActiveProspect, a provider of cloud-based lead acquisition services, announced that its TrustedForm product can now be used to verify and document proof of consent for Facebook Lead Ads.

Companies that make outbound calls or send text messages to leads generated by Facebook Lead Ads need to document proof of prior express written consent for compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). TrustedForm now provides that proof.

"Companies have long relied on TrustedForm to protect them from TCPA litigation. These legal risks exist whether the leads being contacted come from your own website or a partner like Facebook. We are proud to offer the only product available for documenting TCPA consent for Facebook Lead Ads," said ActiveProspect founder and CEO Steve Rafferty in a statement.

Facebook Lead Ads allow companies to include contact forms directly in their ads. Lead Ads look like regular Facebook ads, but when people click, they’re presented with a pre-filled form containing their profile information, like their name, phone number, or email address. Facebook Lead Ads provide a means to include legal disclosures in the ad unit, while TrustedForm retains a copy of what was presented as documented proof.