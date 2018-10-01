LivePerson Acquires Conversable

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, has acquired Conversable, a conversational intelligence platform focused on social and marketing use cases, with a speciality in conversational commerce for the quick service restaurant and hospitality industries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings additional artificial intelligence, social listening, and outbound messaging campaign management capabilities to LivePerson and its conversational commerce platform LiveEngage.

"Conversational commerce is about using AI and natural language—a conversation—to interact with a brand," said Robert LoCascio, CEO and founder of LivePerson, in a statement. "Consumers do not want to download more apps or navigate websites to order ahead. They want to type, tap, or voice order what they want from the messaging services they already enjoy. Conversable brings to LivePerson proven social and marketing capabilities that will enhance our conversational commerce solutions, along with a set of templates and integrations that accelerate bot development for common consumer requests, and commerce tasks like ordering ahead at restaurants. We are excited for their talented team to join our global product and technology organization and the work we've been doing on conversational commerce in telecommunications, financial services, retail, travel, and automotive."

LiveEngage enables companies to connect with and create consumer experiences across SMS; messaging services like Facebook Messenger; voice assistants; and their own apps, websites, and phone systems. LiveEngage brings together the AI and automations necessary to operate these consumer experiences at scale, along with the back-end integrations to offer capabilities such as payments and order status updates. A workspace for customer care and sales agents is provided to monitor and support the experience where automation does not. Rich analytics help brands understand the true voice of their customer and capitalize on unmet needs

"We are excited for Conversable to join LivePerson in taking conversational commerce to the mainstream market," said Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Conversable, in a statement. "Conversation is a transformative interface and an unprecedented opportunity. Businesses that get started early will have the most important advantage in the AI era: high-fidelity data to train machine learning models. In bringing together our companies, we are paving the way to intuitive and authentic brand conversations throughout the entire customer lifecycle, but the value doesn't stop there. These conversations arm businesses with a new level of customer understanding."

The Conversable acquisition brings a suite of complementary tools for building and deploying both structured and unstructured conversations, as well as social listening and outbound campaign management capabilities. Conversable also brings an innovative integration with GM Onstar to facilitate in-car ordering and other brand engagements.