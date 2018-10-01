Directly Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Directly, an artificial intelligence and gig economy platform for customer service, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

As part of this integration, Directly will help Microsoft customers use artificial intelligence, the gig economy, and global networks of product experts to replace outsourced contact centers. By deploying Directly with Dynamics 365, companies can tap their customers and partners, paying them to answer customer questions and train the AI to automatically answer questions.

Microsoft will share this customer service model with its enterprise customers through the App Source Marketplace, providing users with a simplified deployment experience and a gig economy dashboard that tracks key performance indicators, such as customer satisfaction scores.