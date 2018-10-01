Directly Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365
Directly, an artificial intelligence and gig economy platform for customer service, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
As part of this integration, Directly will help Microsoft customers use artificial intelligence, the gig economy, and global networks of product experts to replace outsourced contact centers. By deploying Directly with Dynamics 365, companies can tap their customers and partners, paying them to answer customer questions and train the AI to automatically answer questions.
Microsoft will share this customer service model with its enterprise customers through the App Source Marketplace, providing users with a simplified deployment experience and a gig economy dashboard that tracks key performance indicators, such as customer satisfaction scores.
"As one of our investors and largest customers, we're thrilled to be able to expand our collaboration with Microsoft to include Microsoft Dynamics 365," said Antony Brydon, Directly's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Directly saves companies from outsourcing, helps transition business operations to digital channels, and overall helps enterprises deliver better answers to customers in the moments that matter. By integrating with Dynamics 365, we'll be able to further bring these benefits to the market."
"Directly has helped Microsoft provide an excellent support experience to our users through a combination of AI and a community of experts, and with this new partnership, we are now enabling this same capability for our Dynamics 365 customers," Alysa Taylor, corporate vice president of business applications and global industry at Microsoft, said in a statement.