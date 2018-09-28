Clear C2 Enhances C2CRM with New User Interface

Clear C2, a CRM provider for the manufacturing industry, has overhauled its C2CRM software with a completely resurfaced user interface, enabling manufacturers to grow and retain their customer base, create a more efficient supply chain, and foster dynamic real-time reporting and forecasting.

Clear C2's C2CRM update will allow users to dynamically configure dashboards and widgets and improve demand forecasting and inventory management capabilities.

"Collaboration between all verticals of the manufacturing process is crucial for business growth," said Mickey Patton, president and CEO of Clear C2, in a statement. "As part of our quest to serve as a trusted partner to our customers, we've designed C2CRM as the manufacturing CRM collaboration vehicle of the future. Its reconfiguration was necessary to provide the ease of use and flexibility our customers need to run a profitable and efficient manufacturing business."

Through this new update, Clear C2 customers will gain an enriched marketing automation module complete with email campaigns and scoring system to drive sales. C2CRM's new user interface provides scalability, flexibility, and ongoing support, including the following: