SMG Adds a Feedback Tab to eTrack

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer experience, employee engagement, and brand research company, has introduced the eTrack feedback tab to help companies offer customers a ubiquitous e-commerce feedback channel.

Expanding on the SMG eTrack product, the eTrack feedback tab enables companies to capture real-time user experience and customer experience feedback. With it, consumers can share unsolicited comments and feedback with a single click. Optimized for mobile devices, the tool can be used to collect page-specific feedback or overall site feedback and provide a direct link to a contact form.

"We recently made some significant enhancements to SMG's website, including the addition of the eTrack feedback tab," said Shad Foos, SMG's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "It's a bit like crowdsourcing in that we now have a direct channel for site visitors to provide real-time feedback about what works and what doesn't while giving us a new way to capture valuable user experience data."

Customer feedback, alongside other datasets, is delivered in the reporting dashboard and mobile app in real time. Within the dashboard, users have access to real-time alerts, robust reporting, advanced text analytics, and more.